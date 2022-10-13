BROOKVILLE — A cast of 50 students will present this year’s all-school musical, “Mamma Mia!” at Brookville Area High School.
The show is a story of love, laughter and friendship, featuring the songs of ABBA. It will be presented November 17, 18 and 19 at the high school, with tickets to go on sale later this month.
In addition to the cast, “12 students are helping out with the crew. Ten musicians including six professional musicians, two faculty members and two students” will make up the pit orchestra. Superintendent Erich May said, “Not only do we have kids who are performing, those helping out behind the curtain as stage crew, but there are all those other kids that are helping create sets and graphics for advertising, so it’s all hands on deck, doing a phenomenal job of preparing” for the show.
On Thursday night (November 17) the junior class will hold a spaghetti dinner prior to the show, with both dine-in and pick-up options, May said.
Homecoming
May and members of the board congratulated everyone involved in this year’s Homecoming celebration. “Homecoming was a big hit,” May said. “Congratulations to the coach and players on a big win, to the king and queen, Lucas Haight and Kendra Himes, and the court. The band was great and Thursday’s pep rally was a hoot. Thanks especially to those who chaperoned the dances.”
He also recognized those who were honored as this year’s Hall of Fame inductees.
By the Numbers
May presented his annual “By the Numbers” report to the board.
He said the school staff is down “from the ideal 220 employees” to 203.5, due to so many vacancies in the food and custodial departments as well the number of school aides, especially in the elementary school.
There is a slight decrease in enrollment this year, down to 1,363 students this year from last year’s enrollment of 1,382. While there is an increase by four students in the number of Brookville students attending Jeff Tech (87), there is a significant decrease in the number of students enrolled in cyber classes, down to 56 from 77 last year. “While there is some loss in enrollment, there is also a trend of students returning to the district,” he said.
Reporting on finances, May said there has been a slight decrease in local revenue, but increases in both state and federal funding. Budgeted expenses are also higher this year, primarily due to one-time expenses such as the stadium lights and air conditioning in the high school gym and auditorium, which have come out of capital reserves.
Although transportation expenses have increased for the district, through the diligence of transportation secretary Tabitha Laird, approximately 600 miles has been cut from bus routes.
In-service
May reported briefly on the in-service day held last Friday for all staff members, devoted to safety and security. He thanked “Cindy Snyder and the folks from UPMC for providing the Stop the Bleed training, as well as Laurel Eye Clinic for providing lunch.”
May said the in-service day scheduled in January will focus on teaching and learning.
Audience comments
Randy McGaughey continued his presentation on the Democratic and Republican platforms, pro-life versus pro-choice. “Even though this issue may not be front and center now, it will be,” he said
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in a voting session next Monday, October 17 at 7 p.m. in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.