BROOKVILLE — "In many ways we can see a return to normalcy" Superintendent Erich May told the Brookville Area School Board Monday night as he presented his annual student data report.
The report included local data as well as information regarding student performance on state testing.
Reviewing PSSA test scores from last spring, May explained that PSSA tests are "given in in reading and math in grades 3 to 8, and they give science tests in grades 4 and 8." He showed the district's results on last year's reading test for third graders, "because that is the first state test. Kids don't get state tests in grades K-1-2, so the third-grade PSSA reflects work being done at Pinecreek and Northside." Last year's test scores show that more than half the third-graders had proficient or advanced scores in reading, with slightly less than half having high scores in math.
Looking at the science test scores, May said, "Fourth grade blew it out of the park with nearly 82 percent scoring proficient or advanced, and our eighth-grade science scores were also well above the state average.
"PSSA scores were generally a couple percentage points below the state average. By the time these kids are in tenth and eleventh grade and are taking Keystones, our scores are well above the state averages," he said.
In his report, May said so far this year the number of students receiving failing grades is about one-third the number it was last year, when students were not able to be in the classroom. This year's numbers are comparable to pre-pandemic figures. He said the number of discipline referrals has also decreased during the first half of this school year.
Commending the district staff for its flexibility during the uncertainty of the pandemic, May said, "the challenges are nationwide, but the strengths are local strengths."
Budget
Business manager Ellen Neyman continued to prepare the board for upcoming budget talks, reviewing the district's fund balance purpose.
"Fund balance does not have a regular planned source of income," she said. "It measures the difference between total assets and total liabilities" at any point in time." She explained that different portions of the fund balance have specific uses. Some are ongoing costs, such as retirement benefits, while others are designated for a one-time use, such as construction of the new maintenance building or replacement of windows at Northside.
Neyman said "experts recommend five to ten percent of total operating expenditures be placed in an unassigned fund balance to safeguard agains unforeseen expenses or emergencies, such as last year's increase in cyber charter expenses of nearly $550,000; to safeguard against unexpected interruptions in revenues, to offset year-to-year variations in income and to generate investment income."
Neyman will continue her pre-budget presentations with a discussion of revenue projections in March and expense projects in April. In May the board will be asked to approve a preliminary budget, with a final budget for the 2022-2023 school year to be adopted in June.
Personnel
• Resignations were accepted from Holly Daniels, child specific aide, and Brian Coder, groundskeeper, who has been with the district for approximately 6.5 years.
• Three people were hired Monday night. Joanna Plyler, currently a day-to-day sub, was hired as a part-time food service worker at a starting salary of $12.15 per hour. She was assigned to the high school, to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Mary Macko. Michael Troutman was hired as a teacher aide at a starting rate of $10.65 per hour, with initial assignment at the Hickory Grove male locker room. Jodi Shaffer was hired as a child specific aide at a starting rate of $12.15 per hour, to fill a vacancy at Hickory Grove created by the resignation of Carolee Crate.
• The following supplemental contracts were approved:
Baseball — Chad Weaver, head coach; Rob LaBenne, assistant coach; Joe Kalgren, Rich Rhoades, Nathan Bonfardine, Ben Reitz, Mike Marrara, Brady Caylor and Chad Riehl, volunteers.
Softball — Carl McManigle, head coach; Adam Neil, assistant coach; Carly McManigle and Jill McManigle, volunteers.
Track — Dan Murdock, boys head coach; John MacBeth, boys first assistant coach; Hannah Sansom, boys assistant coach; Doug Roseman, girls head coach; Dana MacBeth, girls first assistant coach; and Ryan Young girls assistant coach.
Junior high track — Jill Siege-Good, head coach; Jim Frontino and Dan Reed, assistant coaches; and Amber Siar, volunteer.
• Supplement contracts for child specific aides were approved for Melissa Bowser, Michele Gotwald, Alivia Hummel and Danielle Wilfong, at a rate of $537.50 for the second semester. Hummel and Wilfong will be pro-rated based on their hire dates.
• Stephanie Schuckers of Punxsutawney was added to the day-to-day substitute with an emergency certificate.
• Andrew Collins, principal at Hickory Grove, was approved as a truancy officer for the district, replacing Jessica Lindsay.
Finance and programs
• The board accepted a donation of $2,000 from Laurel Eye Clinic in support of the new football scoreboard, along with donations of $650 for high school journalism and $3,000 for heart rate monitors from the Brookville Raider Scholastic Foundation.
• The district has been awarded a grant of $38,779 for the purchase of a double stacking combo gas oven. Brookville was one of 44 schools selected from more than 250 applications for the grant. The board approved the purchase of the oven and a 40-gallon electric tilt skillet, at a total cost of $53,843, to be covered in the food service budget.
• The board approved up to $5,000 for an electric fro-down batting cage for the auxiliary gym for softball and baseball, and up to $1,600 for high strength and conditioning equipment for the weight room. Both will be purchased with funds from the Athletic Ticket Fund.
• The board approved a request from the DECA Club to send three qualifying students and advisor Melinda Burton to the state competition being held in Hershey this week.
• Approved as a new booster group was BAHS Softball Boosters.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14 in the Hickory Grove gym.