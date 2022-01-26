BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, January 31 – “Pick One” or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 1 – Warm cinnamon apple bread or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 2– Freshly baked muffins or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 3 – Bacon, egg and cheese bagel or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 4 – Freshly baked donut or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, January 31 – Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, February 1 – Nachos grande, garden salsa, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, February 2 – Chicken mashed potato bowl, freshly baked roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 3 – Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken alfredo sauce, garlic knot, Caesar salad, sorbet and milk.
Friday, February 4 – Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, January 31 – Buffalo chicken salad or chicken salad, garlic breadstick, French fries, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 1 – Nachos grande with beef, assorted toppings, vegetable selection, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, February 2 – Chicken mashed potato bowl, freshly baked roll, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 3 – Spaghetti with chicken alfredo sauce or meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, February 4 – Breakfast bowl with buttermilk biscuit or chicken sandwich, hash brown triangles, fruit juice and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, January 31 – Cherry frudel, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 1 – Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 2 – Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 3 – Cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 4 – Apple cinnamon Texas toast, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, January 31 – Taco salad with salsa and sour cream, French dressing, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, February 1 – Pierogies, green beans, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, February 2 – Popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, February 3 – Breaded chicken patty or spicy chicken patty with lettuce and tomato, seasoned potato wedges, fruit and milk.
Friday, February 4 – Italian hoagie with lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, baked chips, fruit and milk.