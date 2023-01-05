BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, January 9 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection of “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, January 10 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 11 — Freshly baked muffins, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 12 — Banana split yogurt with granola, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 13 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, January 9 — General Tos’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, vegetable egg rolls, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Tuesday, January 10 — Chili cheese Frito dogs, hot dog on bun or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, January 11 — Chicken mashed potato bowl with freshly baked roll or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 12 — Ranch chicken wrap or buffalo chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, January 13 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, January 9 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetables fried rice with egg roll, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Tuesday, January 10 — Chili cheese Frito dogs or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; assorted toppings, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, January 11 — Chicken mashed potato bowl with freshly baked roll or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 12 — Buffalo chicken wrap or ranch chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, January 13 — Toasted cheese sandwich or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, tomato soup, saltine crackers, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, January 9 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, January 10 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 11 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 12 — Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 13 — Pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, January 9 — Bacon cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, January 10 — General Tso chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, cravings, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, January 11 — Mrs. T’s pierogies, steamed green beans, fruit and milk.
Thursday, January 12 — Bread chicken club sandwich, lettuce, tomato, mayo; seasoned potato wedges, fruit and milk.
Friday, January 13 — Meatball hoagie, crispy fries, baby carrots with ranch, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.