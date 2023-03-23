BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, March 27 — Funnel cake or “Pick One” selection of “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 28 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 29 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 30 — Breakfast burritos, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 31 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, March 27 — Chicken pot pie over buttermilk biscuit or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit juice, ice cream sandwich and milk.
Tuesday, March 28 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or crispy chicken sandwich, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 29 — Toasted cheese sandwich or hamburger one un, with or without cheese; tomato soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit, cookie and milk.
Thursday, March 30 — Bacon cheeseburger or chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, March 31 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Elf grahams and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, March 27 — Ground beef cheesesteak hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, potato chips, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 28 — Chicken pot pie over buttermilk biscuit or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, chilled fruit, ice cream sandwich and milk.
Wednesday, March 29 — Wedgie variety, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, homemade cream of broccoli soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 30 — Chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese or bacon cheeseburger, lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, March 31 — Specialty pizza day, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, March 27 — Apple frudel, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 28 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 29 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 30 — French toast with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 31 — Apple churro, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, March 27 — Cowboy burger, onion rings, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 28 — Steak and cheese hoagie, onions and peppers, seasoned potato wedges, steamed green beans, strawberry raisins, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 29 — Breaded chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 30 — Macaroni and cheese, peas, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Friday, March 31 — Pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.