BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, March 21 — Funnel cake or “Pick One” or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 22 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 23 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 24 — Fruit smoothie with donut rings or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 25 — Iced cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, March 21 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or hotdog on bun; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 22 — Ranch chicken wrap or buffalo chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 23 — Creamed chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed green beans, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 24 — Beef or chicken totchos with tortilla chips, lettuce and tomatoes, garden salsa, corn, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Friday, March 25 — Smucker’s snack’n waffle, sausage patties, hash brown patties, warm cinnamon apples and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, March 21 — BBQ smokehouse burger or cheese dogs, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, sorbet and milk.
Tuesday, March 22 — Buffalo chicken or chicken salad, garlic breadstick, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 23 — Creamed chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit juice, chocolate cake with chocolate icing and milk.
Thursday, March 24 — Beef or chicken totchos with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, vegetable selection, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Friday, March 25 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, hash brown triangles, warm cinnamon apples and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, March 21 — Waffle with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 22 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 23 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 24 — Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 25 — Cherry frudel, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, March 21 — Chicken cordon bleu on roll, French fries, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 22 — BBQ pulled pork on kaiser roll, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 23 — Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic knot, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 24 — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned carrots, fruit and milk.
Friday, March 25 — Buffalo chicken pizza, cheese pizza or fish sandwich; tossed salad with dressing, fruit and milk.