BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, March 28 — Sausage, egg and cheese muffin or “Pick One” or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 29 — Warm cinnamon apple bread or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 30 — Freshly baked muffins or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 31 – Bacon, egg and cheese bagel or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 1 — Freshly baked donut or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, March 28 — Sloppy Joe or chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 29 — Homemade pepperoni roll with marinara dipping sauce, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, sherbet and milk.
Wednesday, March 30 — Chicken and noodles or macaroni and cheese, freshly baked roll, green beans, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
Thursday, March 31 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetarian fried rice, oriental vegetables, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Friday, April 1 — Toasted cheese sandwich or Italian hoagie, lettuce and tomatoes, tomato soup. saltine crackers, fruit juice and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, March 28 — Chicken sliders or homemade sloppy joes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 29 — Homemade pepperoni roll with marinara dipping sauce or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 30 — Chicken and noodles or macaroni and cheese, freshly baked roll, green beans, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
Thursday, March 31 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetarian fried rice, oriental vegetables, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Friday, April 1 — Toasted cheese sandwich or charbroiled cheeseburger, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, tomato soup. saltine crackers, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, March 28 — Pancake wrapped sausage on a stick, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 29 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 30 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 31 — French toast with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 1 — English muffin with Canadian bacon, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, March 28 — Grilled chicken salad topped with fries, dressing, garlic bread sticks, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 29 — Bacon cheeseburger on a roll, tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 30 — Breaded chicken club sandwich, lettuce and tomato, French fries, fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 31 — Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Friday, April 1 — Soft taco, salsa and sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, Mexican rice or fish sandwich, fruit and milk.