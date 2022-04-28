BROOKVILLE

Breakfast

Monday, May 2 — Flapstick sausage and pancake stick or “Pick One” or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.

Tuesday, May 3 — Warm cinnamon apple bread or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.

Wednesday, May 4 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.

Thursday, May 5 – Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.

Friday, May 6 — Freshly baked donut or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.

Elementary lunch

Monday, May 2 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or hot dog on bun, lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.

Tuesday, May 3 — Chicken tenders with nachos and cheese, crunchy cucumber coins with ranch, fruit juice and milk.

Wednesday, May 4 — Chicken mashed potato bowl, freshly baked roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.

Thursday, May 5 — Penne pasta with meat sauce or macaroni and cheese, garlic knot, Caesar salad, chilled fruit and milk.

Friday, May 6 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, tater tots, warm cinnamon apples and milk.

High school lunch

Monday, May 2 — Hamburger on bun, wither without cheese, or hot dog on bun; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.

Tuesday, May 3 — Chicken tenders with nachos and cheese, crunchy cucumber coins with ranch, fruit juice and milk.

Wednesday, May 4 — Chicken mashed potato bowl, freshly baked roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.

Thursday, May 5 — Penne pasta with meat sauce or macaroni and cheese, garlic knot, Caesar salad, chilled fruit and milk.

Friday, May 6 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, tater tots, warm cinnamon apples and milk.

