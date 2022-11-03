BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, November 7 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, November 8 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, November 9 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 10 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, November 11 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, November 7 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, buttermilk biscuit, potatoes au gratin, steamed baby carrots, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, November 8 — Nachos grande or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, November 9 — Croissant sandwich choice, potato chips, lettuce and tomatoes, homemade hearty chicken noodle soup, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 10 — Creamed chicken over stuffing with cranberry sauce or chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit juice, pumpkin fluff dessert and milk.
Friday, November 11 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, November 7 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, buttermilk biscuit, potatoes au gratin, steamed baby carrots, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, November 8 — Nachos grande or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, November 9 — Croissant sandwich choice, potato chips, lettuce and tomatoes, homemade hearty chicken noodle soup, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 10 — Creamed chicken over stuffing with cranberry sauce or chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, fruit juice, pumpkin fluff dessert and milk.
Friday, November 11 — Wild Mike’s cheesy bites with sauce, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, Rice Krispies treat and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, November 7 — Blueberry pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, November 8 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, November 9 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 10 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, November 11 — No school.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, November 7 — BBQ pulled pork on a kaiser roll, sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, November 8 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, November 9 — Grilled chicken salad with dressing, garlic bread sticks fruit and milk.
Thursday, November 10 — Cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Friday, November 11 — No school.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and Buffalo popcorn chicken.