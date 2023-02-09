BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, February 13— Flapstick sausage and pancake stick or “Pick One” selection of “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 14 — Warm cinnamon apple bread, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 15 — Breakfast burritos, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 16 — Fruit smoothies, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 17— Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, February 13 — Chicken nuggets with dipping sauces, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 14 — Old school pizza burgers or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, ice cream cup and milk.
Wednesday, February 15 — Assorted sandwich wraps, lettuce and tomatoes, harvest cheddar SunChips, homemade chicken noodle soup, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, February 16 — spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken Alfredo sauce, breadstick, garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, February 17 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Scooby Doo sticks and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, February 13 — Chicken sliders or homemade sloppy joes, French fries, sorbet and milk.
Tuesday, February 14 — Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips or old school pizza burgers, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, cookie and milk.
Wednesday, February 15 — Assorted sandwich wraps, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, homemade chicken noodle soup, saltine crackers, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 16 — Spaghetti with chicken Alfredo or meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, February 17 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad bar, muffin, fruit juice and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, February 13 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 14 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 15 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 16 — Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 17 — Pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, February 13 — Bacon cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, February 14 — General Tso chicken over rice, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, February 15 — Mrs. T’s pierogies, green beans, fruit and milk.
Thursday, February 16 — Breaded chicken club sandwich, lettuce, tomato, mayo, seasoned potato wedges, fruit and milk.
Friday, February 17 — Meatball hoagie, crispy fries, baby carrots with ranch, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.