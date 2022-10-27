BROOKVILLE
BreakfastMonday, October 31 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, November 1 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, November 2 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 3 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, November 4 — No school today.
Elementary lunchMonday, October 31 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Elf grahams and milk.
Tuesday, November 1 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, tater tots, warm cinnamon applesauce and milk.
Wednesday, November 2 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or pulled pork, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 3 —Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or hot dog on bun; lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, November 4 — No school today.
High school lunchMonday, October 31 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, November 1 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, tater tots, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, November 2 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or pulled pork, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 3 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or hot dog on bun; lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, November 4 — No school today.
JEFF TECH
BreakfastMonday, October 31 — Apple frudel, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, November 1 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, November 2 — Breakfast, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 3 — French that with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, November 4 — Apple churro, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
LunchMonday, October 31 — Breaded chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, mayo; crispy baked fries, seasoned carrots, raspberry lemon side kick, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, November 1 — Steak and cheese hoagie, onions and peppers seasoned potato wedges, green beans, strawberry raisins, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, November 2 — Breaded chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, November 3 — Italian hoagie with lettuce and tomato, crispy tater tots, cherry raspberry sorbet, fruit and milk.
Friday, November 4 — Big Daddy pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.