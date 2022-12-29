BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, January 2 — Happy New Year; no school.
Tuesday, January 3 — Warm cinnamon apple bread, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 4 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 5 — Fruit smoothies (elementary) or breakfast burritos (high school), “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 6 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, January 2 — Happy New Year; no school.
Tuesday, January 3 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, chilled fruit, Elf Grahams and milk.
Wednesday, January 4 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon or bacon cheeseburger, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, January 5 — Toasted cheese sandwich or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; tomato soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit, no-bake cookie and milk.
Friday, January 6 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, golden corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, January 2 — Happy New Year; no school.
Tuesday, January 3 — Specialty pizza day, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
Wednesday, January 4 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon or bacon cheeseburger, lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, January 5 — Wedgie variety, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, homemade cream of broccoli soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, January 6 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, golden corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, January 2 — No school.
Tuesday, January 3 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 4 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 5 — Dutch waffle with strawberries, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 6 — Pancake/sausage on a stick, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, January 2 — No school.
Tuesday, January 3 — Chicken Alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, January 4 — Soft taco, Mexican rice, black beans and salsa, sour cream, fruit and milk.
Thursday, January 5 — Turkey bacon club hoagie, lettuce, tomato and mayo; sweet potato fries, fruit and milk.
Friday, January 6 — Big Daddy pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.