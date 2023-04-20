BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, April 24 — Funnel cake or “Pick One” selection or ”Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 25 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 26 — Breakfast pizza, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 27 — Breakfast burritos, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 28 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, April 24 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, sorbet and milk.
Tuesday, April 25 — Mack and cheese bow with chicken or BBQ pork, garlic breadstick, sweet peas, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 26 — Creamed chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 27 — French toast sticks with syrup or Smucker’s snack’n’ waffle, sausage patties, hash brown triangles, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
Friday, April 28 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad, muffin, fruit juice and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, April 24 — Ground beef cheesesteak hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, potato chips, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 25 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or Mexican beef, garlic breadstick, toppings, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 26 — Creamed chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, cookie and milk.
Thursday, April 27 — French toast sticks with syrup or Smucker’s snack’n’ waffle, sausage patties, has brown triangles, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
Friday, April 28 — Specialty pizza, day, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, April 24 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 25 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 26 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 27 — Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 28 — Pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs, sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, April 24 — Bacon cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 25 — General Tso chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, raisins, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 26 — Chicken bacon ranch hoagie, seasoned spiral fries, creamy coleslaw, fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 27 — Breaded chicken club sandwich, lettuce, tomato, mayo; seasoned potato wedges, fruit and milk.
Friday, April 28 — Meatball hoagie, crispy fries, baby carrots with ranch, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.