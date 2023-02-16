BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, February 20 — President’s Day. No school.
Tuesday, February 21 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 22 — Freshly baked muffins, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 23 — Fruit and yogurt parfait, with or without granola, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 24 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, February 20 — President’s Day. No school.
Tuesday, February 21 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or Mexican beef, garlic breadstick, sweet peas, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 22 — Chili cheese Frito dogs, hot dog on bun or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, February 23 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, hash brown triangles, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
Friday, February 24 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, sorbet and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, February 20 — President’s Day. No school.
Tuesday, February 21 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or Mexican beef, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 22 — Chili cheese Frito dogs or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; assorted toppings, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, February 23 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, hash brown triangles, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
Friday, February 24 — Specialty pizza day, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, February 20 — Apple frugal, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 21 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 22 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 23 — French toast with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 24 — Apple churro, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, February 20 — Cowboy burger, onion rings, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, February 21 — Steak and cheese hoagie, onions and peppers, seasoned potato wedges, green beans, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, February 22 — Breaded chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, February 23 — Macaroni and cheese, peas, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Friday, February 24 — Pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.