BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, April 10 — No school.
Tuesday, April 11 — Breakfast pizza, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 12 — Breakfast burritos, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 13 — Fruit smoothies, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 14 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, April 10 — No school.
Tuesday, April 11 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, vegetable egg rolls, mandarin oranges and milk.
Wednesday, April 12 — Chicken mashed potato bowl with freshly baked roll or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 13 — Ran or buffalo chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, April 14 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; vegetables with ranch dip, fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, April 10 — No school.
Tuesday, April 11 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, mandarin oranges and milk.
Wednesday, April 12 — Chicken mashed potato bowl with freshly baked roll or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 13 — Buffalo or ranch chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, April 14 — Wild Mike’s cheesy bites with sauce, garden salad bar, fruit, Rice Krispies treat and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, April 10 — No school
Tuesday, April 11 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 12 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 13 — Fresh baked cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 14 — Apple cinnamon Texas toast, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, April 10 — No school.
Tuesday, April 11 — Spaghetti with meatballs, garlic knots, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 12 — Orange chicken or sriracha honey chicken over rice, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 13 — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, fruit and milk.
Friday, April 14 — BBQ rib on bun, potato wedges peas, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and Buffalo popcorn chicken.