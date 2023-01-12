BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, January 16 — No school today.
Tuesday, January 17 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 18 — Freshly baked muffins, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 19 — Fruit smoothies, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 20 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, January 16 — No school today.
Tuesday, January 17 — Old school pizza burgers of buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, January 18 — Chicken pot pie over buttermilk biscuit or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, chilled fruit, brownie and milk.
Thursday, January 19 — Homemade pepperoni roll with marinara dipping sauce or chicken sandwich, crispy celery sticks with vegetable dip, sherbet and milk.
Friday, January 20 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad, muffin, fruit juice and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, January 16 — No school today.
Tuesday, January 17 — Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips or old school pizza burgers, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, January 18 — Chicken pot pie over buttermilk biscuit or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, chilled fruit, brownie and milk.
Thursday, January 19 — Homemade pepperoni roll with marinara dipping sauce or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 20 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad bar, muffin, fruit juice and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, January 16 — No school today.
Tuesday, January 17 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 18 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 19 — French toast with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 20 — Apple churro, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs, sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, January 16 — No school today.
Tuesday, January 17 — Steak and cheese hoagie, onions and peppers, seasoned potato wedges, green beans, strawberry crisis, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, January 18 — Breaded chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, January 19 — Italian hoagie with lettuce and tomato, crispy tater tots, cherry raspberry sorbet, fruit and milk.
Friday, January 20 — Big Daddy pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.