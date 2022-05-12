BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, May 16 — Sausage, egg and cheese muffin or “Pick One” or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 17 — Warm cinnamon apple bread or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 18 — Freshly baked muffins or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 19 — Bacon, egg and cheese bagel or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 20 — Funnel cake or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, May 16 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 17 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or Mexican beef, garlic breadstick, sweet peas, sorbet and milk.
Wednesday, May 18 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetarian fried rice, oriental vegetables, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Thursday, May 19 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 20 — Smucker’s snack’n waffle, sausage patties, hash brown patties, warm cinnamon apples and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, May 16 — Charbroiled cheeseburger, with or without cheese, or Berk’s hot dogs; lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 17 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or Mexican beef, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 18 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetarian fried rice, oriental vegetables, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Thursday, May 19 — Buffalo chicken wrap or ranch chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, May 20 — Smucker’s snack’n waffle, sausage patties, hash brown triangles, warm cinnamon apples and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, May 16 — Apple frudel, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 17 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 18 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 19 — Cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 20 — Strawberry cream cheese filled bagel, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, May 16 — BBQ pulled pork, au gratin potatoes, coleslaw, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 17 — Mrs. T’s pirogues, green beans, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, May 18 — Popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, May 19 — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, fruit and milk.
Friday, May 20 — Breaded chicken patty or spicy chicken patty, lettuce and tomato, seasoned potato wedges, fruit and milk.