BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, November 14 – “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, November 15 – “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, November 16 – “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 17 – “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, November 18 – “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, November 14 – Berk’s hot dog on bun, French fries, chilled fruit, ice cream cup and milk.
Tuesday, November 15 – Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken alfredo sauce, garlic knot, Caesar salad, sorbet and milk.
Wednesday, November 16 – Sausage, egg and cheese croissant or bacon, egg and cheese croissant; lettuce and tomatoes, Smiley potatoes, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 17 – Italian hoagie or turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, crunchy carrots, chilled fruit andmilk.
Friday, November 18 – Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, November 14 – BBQ pulled pork sliders or chicken sliders, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, November 15 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic knot, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
Wednesday, November 16 – Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or sausage, egg and cheese croissant; lettuce and tomatoes, hash brown patties, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, November 17 – Bosco cheese breadsticks with sauce, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, November 18 –Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, November 14 – Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, November 15 – Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, November 16 – Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, November 17 – Fresh baked cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, November 18 – Apple cinnamon Texas toast, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, November 14 – Grilled chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato and mayo; seasoned sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, November 15 – Spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, garlic knots mixed vegetables, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, November 16 – Orange chicken over seasoned rice, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, November 17 – Oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner rolls, orange sherbet, fruit and milk.
Friday, November 18 – Stuffed crust pizza, tossed salad with dressing, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and Buffalo popcorn chicken.