BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, January 30 — Funnel cake or “Pick One” selection of “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, January 31 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 1 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 2 — Breakfast burritos (high school), “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 3— Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, January 30 — Sloppy Joe or chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, ranch fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, January 31 — Baked cheesy macaroni and beef or macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, garden salad, chilled fruit, cookie and milk.
Wednesday, February 1 — Toasted cheese sandwich or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; tomato soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit, cookie and milk.
Thursday, February 2 — Bacon cheeseburger or chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, February 3 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Elf grahams and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, January 30 — Chicken sliders or homemade sloppy joes, French fries, sorbet and milk.
Tuesday, January 31 — beef and macaroni bake with cheddar cheese or macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, cookie and milk.
Wednesday, February 1 — Wedgie variety, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, homemade cream of broccoli soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, February 2 — Chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese or bacon cheeseburger, lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, February 3 — Specialtypizza day, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, January 30 — Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, January 31 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 1 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 2 — Fresh baked cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 3 — Apple cinnamon Texas toast, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, January 30 — Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and may; seasoned sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, January 31 — Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic knots, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, February 1 — Orange chicken or sriracha honey chicken over rice, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, February 2 — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, fruit and milk.
Friday, February 3 — BBQ rib on bun, potato wedges, peas, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.