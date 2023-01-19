BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, January 23 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection of “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, January 24 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 25 — Freshly baked muffins, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 26 — Banana split y yogurt with granola, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 27 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, January 23 — Bacon cheeseburger or regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, January 24 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or Mexican beef, garlic breadstick, sweet peas, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 25 — Assorted sandwich wraps, lettuce and tomatoes, Harvest cheddar SunChips, homemade chicken noodle soup, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, January 26 — Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken Alfredo sauce, breadstick, garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, January 27 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes or Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, January 23 — Bacon cheeseburger or regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, January 24 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or Mexican beef, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 25 — Assorted sandwich wraps, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, homemade chicken noodle soup, saltine crackers, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, January 26 — Spaghetti with chicken Alfredo sauce or meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, January 27 — Nachos grande with beef or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, corn, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, January 23 — Blueberry pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, January 24 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 25 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 26 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 27 — Snack ‘n’ waffles, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, January 23 — BBQ pulled pork on a kaiser roll, sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, January 24 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, January 25 — Grilled chicken salad with dressing, garlic bread sticks, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Thursday, January 26 — Cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato and mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Friday, January 27 — Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad with dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.