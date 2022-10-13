BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, October 17 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 18 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, October 19 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 20 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, October 21 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, October 17 — Chicken nuggets with dipping sauces, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 18 — Berk’s hot dog on bun, French fries, chilled fruit, ice cream cup and milk.
Wednesday, October 19 — Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken Alfredo sauce, garlic knot, Caesar salad, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, October 20 — Italian hoagie, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, crunch carrots, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, October 21 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, October 17 — Chicken nuggets, garlic breadstick, dipping sauces, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet peas, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 18 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, October 19 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic knot, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, October 20 — Buffalo chicken salad or chicken salad, garlic breadstick, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, October 21 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, October 17 — Snack’n waffle, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 18 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, October 19 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 20 — Dutch waffle with strawberries, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, October 21 — Pancake and sausage on a stick, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, October 17 — Breaded chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 18 — Chicken Alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, October 19 — Soft taco, Mexican rice, black beans and salsa, sour cream, fruit and milk.
Thursday, October 20 — Turkey bacon club hoagie with lettuce, tomato and mayo; sweet potato fries, fruit and milk.
Friday, October 21 — Big Daddy pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.