BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, October 10 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 11 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, October 12 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 13 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, October 14 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, October 10 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, buttermilk biscuit, roasted potatoes, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 11 — Soft or hard shell beef taco, salsa ‘n’ black beans, assorted toppings, golden corn, fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, October 12 — Croissant sandwich choice, lettuce and tomatoes, harvest cheddar sunchips, homemade hearty chicken noodle soup, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 13 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, October 14 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, October 10 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, buttermilk biscuit, roasted potatoes, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 11 — Soft or hard shell beef tacos, garden salsa, assorted toppings, Mexican rice, vegetable selection, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, October 12 — Croissant sandwich choice, potato chips, lettuce and tomatoes, homemade hearty chicken noodle soup, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 13 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or hot dog on bun; lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, October 14 — Wild Mike’s cheesy bites with sauce, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, Rice Krispies treat and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, October 10 — Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 11 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, October 12 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 13 — Fresh baked cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, October 14 — Apple cinnamon Texas toast, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, October 10 — Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayo; seasoned sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 11 — Spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, garlic knots, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, October 12 — Orange chicken over steamed rice, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, October 13 — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, fruit and milk.
Friday, October 14 — Stuffed crust pizza, tossed salad with dressing, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.