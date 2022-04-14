Weather Alert

...A GUSTY SHOWER WILL IMPACT BEDFORD...EASTERN CLEARFIELD... HUNTINGDON...CENTRE...SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET...NORTHWESTERN LYCOMING...POTTER...BLAIR...SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON...TIOGA AND CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM EDT... At 1145 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower along a line extending from Ulysses to Somerset. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... South Philipsburg, Chester Hill and Philipsburg around 1200 PM EDT. North Philipsburg around 1205 PM EDT. Buffalo Mills around 1210 PM EDT. Port Matilda, Black Moshannon State Park and Stormstown around 1215 PM EDT. Bedford, Julian and Park Forest Village around 1225 PM EDT. State College around 1230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Tioga, Osceola, Howard, Petersburg and Alexandria. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH