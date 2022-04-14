BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, April 18 — No school; spring recess.
Tuesday, April 19 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 20 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 21 — Fruit smoothie with donut rings or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 22 — Iced cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection or “pick Two” selection; chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, April 18 — No school; spring recess.
Tuesday, April 19 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or hot dog on bun; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 20 — Chicken tenders with nachos and cheese, crunchy cucumber coins with ranch, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 21 — Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken Alfredo sauce, garlic knot, Caesar salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, April 22 — Smucker’s snack’n waffle, sausage patties, hash brown patties, warm cinnamon apples and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, April 18 — No school; spring recess.
Tuesday, April 19 — Charbroiled cheeseburger, with or without cheese, or Berk’s hot dogs, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 20 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, spiral fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 21 — Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken Alfredo sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, April 22 — Smucker’s snack’n waffle, sausage patties, hash brown patties, warm cinnamon apples and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, April 18 — No school.
Tuesday, April 19 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 20 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 21 — Dutch waffle with strawberries, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 22 — Apple churro, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, April 18 — No school.
Tuesday, April 19 — General Tso chicken, lo mien noodles, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 20 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, saltine crackers, fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 21 — Meatball hoagies with mozzarella cheese, sweet potato fries, tossed salad, fruit and milk.
Friday, April 22 — Walking taco, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa and sour cream, fruit and milk.