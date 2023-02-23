BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, February 27 — Funnel cake or “Pick One” selection of “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 28 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant; “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 1 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 2 — Breakfast burritos, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 3 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, February 27 — Chicken pot pie over buttermilk biscuit or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit juice, ice cream sandwich and milk.
Tuesday, February 28 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or crispy chicken sandwich, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 1 — Toasted cheese sandwich or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; tomato soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit, cookie and milk.
Thursday, March 2 — Bacon cheeseburger or chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, March 3 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Elf Grahams and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, February 27 — Ground beef cheesesteak hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, potato chips, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 28 — Chicken pot pie over buttermilk biscuit or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, chilled fruit, ice cream sandwich and milk.
Wednesday, March 1 — Wedgie variety, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, homemade cream of broccoli soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 2 — Chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese or bacon cheeseburger, lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, March 3 — Specialty pizza day, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, February 27 — Blueberry pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 28 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 1 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 2 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 3 — Snack’n waffles, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, February 27 — BBQ pulled pork on a Kaiser roll, sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, February 28 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 1 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 2 — Cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Friday, March 3 — Pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza, tossed salad with dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.