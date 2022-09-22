BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, September 26 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, September 27 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 28 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, September 29 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, September 30 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, September 26 — Mac and cheese bowl with popcorn chicken, garlic knot, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, September 27 — Ranch chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Wednesday, September 28 — Hot dog on bun, baked beans, chilled fruit, ice cream cup and milk.
Thursday, September 29 — Soft pretzel with cheese sauces, string cheese sticks, homemade hearty chicken noodle soup , crunch carrots, sorbet and milk.
Friday, September 30 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, September 26 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or pulled pork, garlic knot assorted toppings, crunch vegetables with ranch, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, September 27 — Buffalo chicken or ranch chicken wrap, French fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 28 — Ground beef cheesesteak hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, potato chips, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, September 29 — Soft pretzel with cheese sauce, homemade hearty chicken noodle soup, crunchy vegetables with ranch, sorbet and milk.
Friday, September 30 — Specialty pizza day, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, September 26 — Apple frudel, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, September 27 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 28 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, September 29 — French toast with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, September 30 — Apple churro, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, September 26 — Breaded chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayo; crispy fries, seasoned carrots, raspberry lemon side kick, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, September 27 — Steak and cheese hoagie with onions and peppers, seasoned potato wedges, green beans, strawberry craisins, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, September 28 — Breaded chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, September 29 — Italian hoagie with lettuce and tomato, crispy tater tots, cherry raspberry sorbet, fruit and milk.
Friday, September 30 — Big Daddy pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.