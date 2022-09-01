BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, September 5 — Labor Day; no school.
Tuesday, September 6 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 7 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, September 8 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, September 9 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, September 5 — Labor Day; no school.
Tuesday, September 6 — Chicken nuggets with dipping sauces, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 7 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, hash brown patties, warm cinnamon applesauce and milk.
Thursday, September 8 — Italian hoagie, lettuce ad tomatoes, potato chips, crunchy carrots, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, September 9 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, September 5 — Labor Day; no school.
Tuesday, September 6 — Chicken nuggets with dipping sauces, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet peas, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 7 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, tater tots, warm cinnamon applesauce and milk.
Thursday, September 8 — Buffalo chicken salad or chicken salad, garlic breadstick, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, September 9 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, September 5 — Labor Day; no school.
Tuesday, September 6 — Han and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 7 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, September 8 — Fresh baked cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, September 9 — Apple cinnamon Texas toast, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, September 5 — Labor Day; no school.
Tuesday, September 6 — Spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, garlic knots, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, September 7 — Orange chicken, steamed rice, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, September 8 — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, fruit and milk.
Friday, September 9 — Stuffed crust pizza, tossed salad with dressing, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.