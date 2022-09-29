BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, October 3 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 4 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, October 5 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 6 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, October 7 — No school today.
Elementary lunch
Monday, October 3 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 4 — Sausage, eggs and cheese croissant or bacon, egg and cheese croissant, lettuce and tomatoes, smiley potatoes, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, October 5 — Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, sweet peas, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, October 6 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, October 7 — No school today.
High school lunch
Monday, October 3 — BBQ smokehouse burger, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 4 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, tater tots, warm cinnamon applesauce and milk.
Wednesday, October 5 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or pulled pork, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 6 — Boscocheese breadsticks with sauce, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, Elf grahams and milk.
Friday, October 7 — No school today.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, October 3 — Blueberry pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, October 4 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, October 5 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, October 6 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, October 7 — Snack’n waffles, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, October 3 — BBQ pulled pork on a kaiser roll, sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, October 4 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, October 5 — Grilled chicken salad with dressing, garlic bread sticks, fruit and milk.
Thursday, October 6 — Cheeseburger on bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Friday, October 7 — Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad with dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.