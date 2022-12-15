BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, December 19 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, December 20 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, December 21 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, December 22 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, December 23 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, December 19 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or hot dog on bun; lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, December 20 — Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken Alfredo sauce, garlic knot, Caesar salad, sorbet and milk.
Wednesday, December 21 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or pulled pork, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, December 22 — Toasted cheese sandwich or Italian hoagie, tomato soup, saltine crackers, chilled fruit, no-bake cookie and milk.
Friday, December 23 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, fruit juice and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, December 19 — Ground beef cheesesteak hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, potato chips, garden salad bar, chilled fruit variety and milk.
Tuesday, December 20 — Spaghetti with chicken Alfredo sauce or meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
Wednesday, December 21 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or pulled pork, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, December 22 — Toasted cheese sandwich or pizza sandwich, tomato soup, crispy croutons, garden salad bar, fruit juice, no-bake cookie and milk.
Friday, December 23 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, fruit juice and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, December 19 — Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, December 20 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, December 21 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, December 22 — Fresh baked cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, December 23 — Merry Christmas.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, December 19 — Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayo; seasoned sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, December 20 — Spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, garlic knots, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, December 21 — Orange chicken over steamed rice, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, December 22 — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, fruit and milk.
Friday, December 23 — Merry Christmas.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.