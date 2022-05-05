BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, May 9 — Funnal cake or “Pick One” or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 10 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 11 — Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 12 — Fruit smoothie with donut rings or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 13 — Iced cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, May 9 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, potatoes au gratin, sweet peas, fruit juice, ice3d cinnamon roll and milk.
Tuesday, May 10 — Creamed chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, May 11 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, chilled fruit, freshly baked cookie and milk.
Thursday, May 12 — Ranch chicken wrap or buffalo chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 13 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, May 9 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, potatoes au gratin, sweet peas, fruit juice, iced cinnamon roll and milk.
Tuesday, May 10 — Creamed chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, May 11 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, Red Canyon spiral fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, May 12 — Croissant sandwich choice, potato chips, lettuce and tomatoes, cream of potato soup, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
Friday, May 13 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, May 9 — Pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 10 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 11 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 12 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 13 — Blueberry waffle with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, May 9 — Chicken Alfredo over pasta, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 10 — Steak and cheese hoagie, onions and peppers, seasoned potato wedges, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, May 11 — Breaded chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, May 12 — Turkey bacon club hoagie with lettuce and tomato, baked chips, tater tots, fruit and milk.
Friday, May 13 — Cowboy burger, onion rings, baked beans, fruit and milk.