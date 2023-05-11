BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, May 15 — Iced cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection or ”Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 16 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant; , “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 17 — Breakfast pizza, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 18 — Fruit and yogurt parfait, with or without granola; “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 19 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, May 15 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese, or dogs in a blanket; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 16 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
Wednesday, May 17 — Cook’s choice.
Thursday, May 18 — Cook’s choice.
Friday, May 19 — Cook’s choice.
High school lunch
Monday, May 15 — Ground beef cheesesteak hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, potato chips, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 16 — Creamed chicken over biscuit, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, chilled fruit, cookie and milk.
Wednesday, May 17 — Cook’s choice.
Thursday, May 18 — Cook’s choice.
Friday, May 19 — Cook’s choice.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, May 15 — Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 16 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 17 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 18 — Fresh baked cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 19 — Apple cinnamon Texas toast, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, May 15 — Breaded chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, mayo; seasoned sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 16 — Spaghetti and meatballs with sauce, garlic knots, mixed vegetables, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, May 17 — Orange chicken or sriracha honey chicken over rice, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, May 18 — Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, fruit and milk.
Friday, May 19 — BBQ rib on bun, potato wedges, peas, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken