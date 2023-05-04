BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, May 8 — Flapstick sausage and pancake stick or “Pick One” selection or ”Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 9 — Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 10 — Breakfast burritos, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 11 — Fruit smoothies, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 12 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, May 8 — Chicken nuggets with dipping sauces, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 9 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, vegetable egg rolls, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Wednesday, May 10 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, May 11 — Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken Alfredo sauce, breadstick, garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, May 12 — Ranch chicken wrap or buffalo chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, May 8 — BBQ smokehouse burger or dogs in a blanket, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 9 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Wednesday, May 10 — Chicken mashed potato bowl with freshly baked roll or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 11 — Spaghetti with chicken Alfredo sauce or meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
Friday, May 12 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad bar, muffin choice, fruit juice and milk
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, May 8 — Blueberry pancaked, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 9 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 10 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 11 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 12 — Snack’n’ waffles, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs, sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, May 8 — BBQ pulled pork on a kaiser roll, sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 9 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, May 10 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, fruit and milk.
Thursday, May 11 — Hamburgers and hot dogs, lettuce, tomato, maypole potto salad, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Friday, May 12 — Pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza, tossed salad with dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.