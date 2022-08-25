BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, August 29 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, August 30 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, August 31 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, September 1 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, September 2 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, August 29 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, buttermilk biscuit, roasted potatoes, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, August 30 — Soft or hard shell beef tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, assorted toppings, corn, fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, August 31 — Croissant sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, potato chips, pasta salad, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, September 1 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, September 2 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, August 29 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, buttermilk biscuit, roasted potatoes, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, August 30 — Soft or hard shell beef tacos, garden salsa, assorted toppings, Mexican rice, vegetable selection, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, August 31 — Croissant sandwich, potato chips, lettuce and tomatoes, pasta salad, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, September 1 — Hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, September 2 — Wild Mike’s cheesy bites with sauce, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, Rice Krispies treat and milk.