BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, March 20 — Iced cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection of “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 21 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 22 — Freshly baked muffins, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 23 — Fruit and y yogurt parfait, with or without granola; “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 24 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, March 20 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, buttermilk biscuit, potatoes au gratin, steamed baby carrots, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 21 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or Mexican beef, garlic breadstick, sweet peas, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 22 — Chili cheese Frito dogs, hot dog on bun, or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 23 — Smucker’s snack’n’ waffle, sausage patties, hash brown triangles, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
Friday, March 24 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, sorbet and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, March 20 — BBQ smokehouse burger or BBQ smokehouse chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, sorbet and milk.
Tuesday, March 21 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or Mexican beef, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 22 — Chili cheese Frito dogs or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; assorted toppings, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 23 — Smucker’s Snack’n’ waffle, sausage patties, hash brown triangles, strawberries with whipped topping and milk.
Friday, March 24 — Specialty pizza day, garden salad bar, sorbet and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, March 20 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 21 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 22 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 23 — Cinni mini, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 24 — Pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, March 20 — Bacon cheeseburger on bun, lettuce, tomato and mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 21 — General Tso chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, raisins, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 22 — Mrs. T’s pierogies, steamed green beans, fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 23 — Breaded chicken club sandwich, lettuce, tomato, mayo; seasoned potato wedges, fruit and milk.
Friday, March 24 — Meatball hoagie, crispy fries, baby carrots with ranch, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.