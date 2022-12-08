BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, December 12 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, December 13 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, December 14 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, December 15 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, December 16 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, December 12 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, buttermilk biscuit, potatoes au gratin, steamed baby carrots, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, December 13 — Nachos grande or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, December 14 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, sweet peas, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Thursday, December 15 — Roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce or chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, chilled fruit, chocolate cake with chocolate icing and milk.
Friday, December 16 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; garden salad, fruit juice and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, December 12 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, buttermilk biscuit, potatoes au gratin, steamed baby carrots, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, December 13 — Nachos grande or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, December 14 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, sweet peas, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Thursday, December 15 — Roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce or chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable selection, chilled fruit, chocolate cake with chocolate icing and milk.
Friday, December 16 — Speciality pizza day, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, December 12 — Blueberry pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, December 13 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, December 14 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, December 15 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, December 16 — Snack’n waffles, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, December 12 — BBQ pulled pork on a kaiser roll, sweet potato fries, green beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, December 13 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, December 14 — Grilled chicken salad with dressing, garlic bread sticks, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Thursday, December 15 — Cheeseburger on bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo; crispy tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Friday, December 16 — Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad with dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.