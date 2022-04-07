BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, April 11 — Sausage, egg and cheese muffin or “Pick One” or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 12 — Warm cinnamon apple bread or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 13 — Freshly baked muffins or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 14 – Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 8 — No school; spring vacation.
Elementary lunch
Monday, April 11 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich with cheese and bacon, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 12 — Nachos grande, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 13 — Croissant sandwich choice, lettuce and tomatoes, harvest cheddar sun chips, cream of potato soup, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, April 14 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, chilled fruit, freshly baked cookie and milk.
Friday, April 15 — No school; spring recess.
High school lunch
Monday, April 11 — BBQ smokehouse burger or cheese dogs, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, sorbet and milk.
Tuesday, April 12 — Taco salad with beef or chicken, tortilla rounds, garden salsa, assorted toppings, corn, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 13 — Croissant sandwich choice, potato chips, lettuce and tomatoes, cream of potato soup, strawberries with whipped topping.
Thursday, April 14 — Homemade meatball or buffalo chicken hoagie, harvest cheddar sun chips, garden salad bar, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 15 — No school spring recess.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, April 11 — Apple frudel, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 12 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 13 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 14 — Cinnamon roll, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 15 — No school.
Lunch
Monday, April 11 — French toast with syrup, sausage links, hash browns, fresh oranges, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 12 — Pierogies, green beans, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 13 — Popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 14 — Breaded chicken patty or spicy chicken patty, lettuce and tomato, seasoned potato wedges, fruit and milk.
Friday, April 15 — No school.