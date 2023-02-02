BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, February 6 — Cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection of “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 7 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 8 — Freshly baked muffins, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 9 — Fruit and yogurt parfait, with or without granola; “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 10 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, February 6 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetable fried rice, vegetable egg rolls, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Tuesday, February 7 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
Wednesday, February 8 — Chicken mashed potato bowl with freshly baked roll or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 9 — Ranch or buffalo chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, February 10 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni; crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, February 6 — General Tso’s chicken or sweet ‘n’ sour chicken, vegetable fried rice with egg roll, chilled mandarin oranges and milk.
Tuesday, February 7 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
Wednesday, February 8 — Chicken mashed potato bowl with freshly baked roll or chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 9 — Buffalo or ranch chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, February 10 — Wild Mike’s cheesy its with sauce, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, Rice Krispies treat and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, February 6 — Snack ‘n’ waffle, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, February 7 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, February 8 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, February 9 — Dutch waffle with strawberries, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, February 10 — Pancake/sausage on a stick, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, February 6 — Breaded chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, February 7 — Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, February 8 — Soft taco, Mexican rice, black beans and salsa, sour cream, fruit and milk.
Thursday, February 9 — Turkey bacon club hoagie, lettuce, tomato, mayo; sweet potato fries, fruit and milk.
Friday, February 10 — Pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.