BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, September 18 — One grain or two grain choices, fruit, juice and milk.
Tuesday, September 19 — One grain or two grain choices, fruit, juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 20 — One grain or two grain choices, fruit, juice and milk.
Thursday, September 21 — One grain or two grain choices, fruit, juice and milk.
Friday, September 22 — One grain or two grain choices, fruit, juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, September 18 — Homemade meatball hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, chips, vegetable variety, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, September 19 — Boneless wing variety with nachos and cheese, vegetable variety, Cool Tropics juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 20 — Cheeseburger or rib-b-que sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, fruit and milk.
Thursday, September 21 — Lasagna roll-ups with meat sauce and garlic knot or chicken parmesan sandwich, vegetables and broccoli salad, Sidekciks juice treat and milk.
Friday, September 22 — Twisty cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, juice, cookie and milk.
Alternate lunch bundles include fruit/cheese, crackers; yogurt/fruit/cheese; and uncrustables/cheese/fruit.
High school lunch
Monday, September 18 —Homemade meatball hoagie or buffalo chicken hoagie, chips, vegetables, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, September 19 — Wing variety with nachos and cheese, vegetables, Cool Tropics juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 20 — Deluxe cheeseburger or rib-b-que sandwich, French fries, fruit and milk.
Thursday, September 21 — Lasagna roll-ups with meat sauce and garlic knot or chicken parmesan sandwich, vegetables and broccoli salad, Sidekicks juice treat and milk.
Friday, September 22 — Twisty breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad bar, juice, cookie and milk.
Salads, sandwiches and pizza items offered as alternative entree choices.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, September 18 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, September 19 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, September 20 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, September 21 — Warm cinni minis, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, September 22 — Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit; fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices — Bagel, English muffin, eggs, sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts, cereal and milk.
Lunch
Monday, September 18 — Bacon cheeseburger on bun, lettuce and tomato, crispy French fries, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, September 19 — General Tos or sweet chili chicken over rice, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, September 20 — Sloppy joes on bun, oven baked tater tots, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Thursday, September 21 — Club combo on a pretzel roll, sweet potato fries, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit and milk.
Friday, September 22 — Meatball hoagie with mozzarella cheese, crispy tator tots, seasoned green beans, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available — Variety of sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza, chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.