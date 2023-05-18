BROOKVILLE

Breakfast

Monday, May 22 — Cook’s choice.

Tuesday, May 23 — Cook’s choice

Wednesday, May 24 — Cook’s choice.

Thursday, May 25 — Cook’s choice.

Elementary lunch

Monday, May 22 — Cook’s choice.

Tuesday, May 23 — Cook’s choice

Wednesday, May 24 — Cook’s choice.

Thursday, May 25 — Cook’s choice.

High school lunch

Monday, May 22 — Cook’s choice.

Tuesday, May 23 — Cook’s choice

Wednesday, May 24 — Cook’s choice.

Thursday, May 25 — Cook’s choice.

JEFF TECH

Breakfast

Monday, May 22 — Snack’n’wafle, fruit juice and milk.

Tuesday, May 23 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.

Wednesday, May 24 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.

Thursday, May 25 — Dutch waffle with strawberries, fruit juice and milk.

Friday, May 26 — Pancake and sausage on a stick, fruit juice and milk.

Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs, sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.

Lunch

Monday, May 22 — Breaded chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.

Tuesday, May 23 — Chicken Alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.

Wednesday, May 24 — Soft taco, Mexican rice, black beans and salsa, sour cream, fruit and milk.

Thursday, May 25 — Turkey bacon, club hoagie, lettuce, tomato and may, sweet potato fries, fruit and milk.

Friday, May 26 — Cook’s choice, fruit and milk.

Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.

