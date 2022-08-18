BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Wednesday, August 24 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, August 25 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, August 26 — “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary Lunch
Wednesday, August 24 — Berk’s hot dog on bun, French fries, chilled fruit, ice cream cup and milk.
Thursday, August 25 — Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, sweet peas, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, August 26 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Elf grahams and milk.
High School Lunch
Wednesday, August 24 — Regular or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, August 25 — Mac and cheese bowl with chicken or pulled pork, garlic breadstick, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with dip, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, August 26 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with sauce, garden salad bar, chilled fruit, Elf grahams and milk.