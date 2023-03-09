BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, January 13 — Flapstick sausage and pancake stick or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, January 14 — Warm cinnamon apple bread, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, January 15 — Breakfast burritos, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, January 16 — Fruit smoothies, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, January 17 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, March 13 — Chicken nuggets with dipping sauces, garlic breadstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 14 — Old school pizza burgers or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, ice cream cup and milk.
Wednesday, March 15 — Sandwich wraps, lettuce and tomatoes, pasta salad, homemade chicken noodle soup, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, March 16 — Spaghetti with meat sauce or chicken Alfredo sauce, breadstick, garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, March 17 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Scooby Doo sticks and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, March 13 — Chicken sliders or homemade sloppy joes, French fries, sorbet and milk.
Tuesday, March 14 — Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips or old school pizza burgers, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, cookie and milk.
Wednesday, March 15 — Assorted sandwich wraps, lettuce and tomatoes, pasta salad, homemade chicken noodle soup, saltine crackers, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 16 — Spaghetti with chicken Alfredo or meat sauce, garlic breadstick, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, March 17 — French fries, homemade chili or BBQ pulled pork with cheese sauce, garden salad bar, muffin, fruit juice and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, March 13 — Snack’n’waffle, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, March 14 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 15 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, March 16 — Dutch waffle with strawberries, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, March 17 — Pancake and sausage on a stick, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs,sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, March 13 — Breaded chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, March 14 — Chicken Alfredo, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate pudding, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, March 15 — Soft taco, Mexican rice, black beans and salsa, sour cream, fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 16 — Turkey bacon club hoagie, lettuce, tomato, mayo; sweet potato fries, fruit and milk.
Friday, March 17 — Pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.