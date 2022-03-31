BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, April 4 — Flapstick sausage and pancake stick or “Pick One” or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 5 — Warm cinnamon apple bread or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 6 — Breakfast pizza or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 7 – Bacon, egg and cheese croissant or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 8 — Freshly baked donut or “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, April 4 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, potatoes au gratin, sweet peas, fruit juice, iced cinnamon roll and milk.
Tuesday, April 5 — Soft or hard shell beef or chicken tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, fruit juice, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, April 6 — Chicken mashed potato bowl, freshly baked roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 7 — Penne pasta with meat sauce or macaroni and cheese, garlic knot, Caesar salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, April 8 — Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, April 4 — Chicken tenders with dipping sauces, potatoes au grain, sweet peas, fruit juice, iced cinnamon roll and milk.
Tuesday, April 5 — Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips or old school pizza burgers, assorted toppings, crunch vegetables with ranch dip, chilled fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, April 6 — Chicken mashed potato bowl, freshly baked roll, corn, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 7 — Penne pasta with meat sauce or macaroni and cheese, garlic knot, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Friday, April 8 — French toast sticks with syrup, sausage patties, hash brown triangles, warm cinnamon applesauce and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, April 4 — Pancakes with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, April 5 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, April 6 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, April 7 — Raspberry churro, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, April 8 — Blueberry waffle with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Lunch
Monday, April 4 — Chicken Alfredo over pasta, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, April 5 — Steak and cheese hoagie, onions and peppers, seasoned potato wedges, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, April 6 — Breaded chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, April 7 — Turkey bacon club hoagie with lettuce and tomato, baked chips, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Friday, April 8 — Chicken bacon ranch melt hoagie or fish sandwich, au gratin potatoes, fruit and milk.