BROOKVILLE
Breakfast
Monday, May 1 — Iced cinnamon roll or “Pick One” selection or ”Pick Two” selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 2 — Sausage, egg and cheese croissant, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 3 — Breakfast pizza, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 4 — Fruit and yogurt parfait, with or without granola; “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 5 — Freshly baked donut, “Pick One” selection or “Pick Two” selection, fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Elementary lunch
Monday, May 1 — Bacon cheeseburger or chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, dill pickle spear, French fries, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 2 — Old school pizza burgers or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, corn, fruit, fruit churro and milk.
Wednesday, May 3 — Assorted sandwich wraps, lettuce and tomatoes, homemade chicken noodle soup, crunchy carrots, sorbet and milk.
Thursday, May 4 — Chicken tenders with nachos and cheese, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 5 — Bosco cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce, garden salad, fruit juice, Scobby Doo sticks and milk.
High school lunch
Monday, May 1 — Chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese or bacon cheeseburger, lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 2 — Nachos grande or buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips, assorted toppings, crunchy vegetables with ranch dip, sorbet and milk.
Wednesday, May 3 — Hoagie assortment, lettuce and tomatoes, assorted toppings, homemade chicken noodle soup, saltine crackers, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 4 — Buffalo chicken wrap or ranch chicken wrap, French fries, fruit juice, mini chocolate chip cookies and milk.
Friday, May 5 — Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
JEFF TECH
Breakfast
Monday, May 1 — Apple Fruedel, fruit juice and milk.
Tuesday, May 2 — Ham and cheese croissant, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, May 3 — Breakfast pizza, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, May 4 — French toast with syrup, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, May 5 — Apple churro, fruit juice and milk.
Daily choices include bagel, English muffin, eggs, sausage, breakfast bars, muffins, yogurt parfait, Pop Tarts and cereal.
Lunch
Monday, May 1 — Cowboy burger, onion rings, baked beans, fruit and milk.
Tuesday, May 2 — Steak and cheese hoagie, onions and peppers potato wedges, green beans, fruit and milk.
Wednesday, May 3 — Breaded chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed carrots, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Thursday, May 4 — Macaroni and cheese, peas, dinner roll, fruit and milk.
Friday, May 5 — Pepperoni or buffalo chicken pizza, celery and carrot sticks with ranch dressing, fruit and milk.
Other entrees available: sandwiches, nachos, cheese sticks, pretzel with cheese, chef salad, pizza chicken nuggets and buffalo popcorn chicken.