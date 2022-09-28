DuBOIS — DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Brookville and Ridgway boys and girls cross country teams took part in a meet Tuesday at DuBois with a combined 49 boys and girls taking part on Senior Night. But once things got going, Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber won for the boys with a time of 17:22 while DuBois’ Morgan Roemer was the top girl with a time of 19:06.
Team wise, DuBois girls defeated Brookville 17-44 and DCC 15-49 with no Lady Elker runners. The boys fell to Brookville 21-37 before notching wins against DCC (19-43) and Ridgway (26-29).
“Seven varsity runners, including Hillary Beer, Gabrielle Horner, Morgan Rothrock, Julia Wirths, Alex Horsley, Tyler Stevens and Jaedon Yarus were recognized for their academic and athletic achievements alongside their parents, family and friends,” DuBois head coach Cory Yarus said. “Teammates cheered and cried for the outgoing seniors before setting off for one last tour around the DuBois Area High School course.”
All runners ran simultaneously, with Roemer finishing 10th overall. DuBois’ Sidney Beers ran a 19:54 for 17th while Morgan King was 19th (20:31), Morgan Rothrock was 23rd (21:01) and Julia Wirths was 32nd (23:06).
“Spearheaded once again by Morgan Roemer, fellow Lady Beavers Sidney Beers, Morgan King, Morgan Rothrock and Julia Wirths posted spectacular performances to clinch the win,” coach Yarus said. “I am so impressed with the ladies’ determination to drop splits and times as the season progresses. Coach Lindi Beers has invested a lot of practice time improving the runners’ form, balance and strength. The results are speaking for themselves. We ask a lot of these five ladies each race to secure top positions for victory. Coming off a tremendous performance at Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday, I am especially impressed with their recovery to conquer a very difficult 3-mile course at DuBois Area High School.”
Of the non-DuBois Lady Beavers, Brookville’s Erika Doolitte was 26th (fifth out of the girls) with a time of 21:54 while teammate Anna Fiscus was 31st overall and sixth of the girls while Lauren Jenkins led DCC in 35th (eighth) with a 25:07.
Coach Yarus said the Senior Night felt all the more special with runners not only in front of friends and family, but also by fellow DuBois athletes.
“Spirits were definitely boosted by a large cheering section courtesy of the DuBois Beavers varsity football team lining the course,” coach Yarus said. “A special thanks to Coach Wingard and the football staff for your support.”
For the boys, Brookville defeated DuBois, 21-37, while the Beavers won against DCC (19-43) and Ridgway (26-29) in a close battle.
With Schreiber winning, Brookville’s Ty Fiscus was second with a 17:38. Rudy Williams was the highest ranked Beaver in third at 17:57 while DCC’s Angelo Piccirillo was fourth at 18:00. Rounding out the top five overall was Brookville’s Cole Householder at 18:09 while the rest of the top 10 were Brookville’s Brady Means (18:42), DuBois’ Jaedon Yarus (18:58) and Trent LaBenne (18:59), with Roemer finishing 10th overall with her 19:06.
“The Beavers showed up today to notch a win from a talented Ridgway Elkers team,” coach Yarus said. “The senior boys were really pumped to showcase their skills one last time in front of the home crowd. The Beavers were led by Junior Rudy Williams who challenged Eli Shreiber (Ridgway) and Ty Fiscus (Brookville) throughout the race for lead position. Senior Jaedon Yarus gutted a tremendous 100m finishing sprint to place second for Beavers, followed one second later by Freshman Trent LaBenne. Seniors Tyler Stevens (22nd, 20:49) and Alex Horsley (15th, 19:46) capped scoring positions for the Beavers by posting competent times. I am so proud of these boys for shaking off losses earlier in the season to improve their overall times compared to the opening home meet. Talent cannot always be measured by a win-loss record. These boys knew the challenges they would face this season and took them head-on.”
DuBois girls go to 13-2 on the year while the boys are now 8-8.
“We are looking forward the remaining competition season and will continue to represent DuBois Area well,” coach Yarus said.