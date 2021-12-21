NICEVILLE, Fla. — Top-ranked Iowa and fifth-ranked N.C. State battled in one of the top duals of the season Tuesday at the Collegiate Duals, and it was the No. 1 Hawkeyes who came away with a hard-fought 19-15 victory.
Iowa won the first three bouts to go up 10-0. N.C. State fought back and won four of the next five to take a 15-13 lead going into the final two bouts, but Iowa scored back-to-back decisions to win the dual.
The dual started at 125 pounds with a top-five matchup. #1 Spencer Lee got takedowns in the first and second periods and posted a 6-1 decision over #5 Jakob Camacho.
Iowa scored bonus points at 133 pounds, as #3 Austin DeSanto scored a 16-7 major decision over #17 Kai Orine.
In one of the best bouts of the night, #2 Jaydin Eierman used a takedown with just 23 seconds left to down #16 Ryan Jack. Jack scored a pair of takedowns in the first, and his attempt at a defensive pin in the final seconds was not awarded.
The Hawkeyes were up 10-0 after the first three bouts.
The Pack went back-to-back victories to make it a one-point team race. #3 Tariq Wilson used a takedown in the first and third and ride time to score a 7-3 decision.
Ed Scott, a DuBois graduate who is ranked No. 23 posted another ranked win at 157, and this one was a top-10 win for bonus points. Scott pinned fellow District 9 product Kaleb Young (Punxsutawney) with a headlock just 1:10 into their matchup.
Midway through the dual, Iowa was up 10-9.
Freshman Donald Cates stepped into the lineup at 165 pounds, and got the first takedown of the bout, but fell to #1 Alex Marinelli 7-2.
Back-to-back Hidlay victories game the Pack a 15-13 lead with two bouts left. #5 Hayden Hidlay scored a takedown in the first and added 1:11 of ride time for a 4-2 decision over Nelson Brands. #3 Trent Hidlay followed with a takedown and two-point near fall in the first, along with 2:25 of RT, for a 6-0 decision over Abe Assad.
Iowa won the last two bouts to claim the dual. #7 Jacob Warner over #15 Isaac Trumble with a third-period takedown for a 3-2 win. #6 Tony Cassioppi closed the dual with a 6-2 decision over Tyrie Houghton.
Up Next: The Pack will travel to the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1-2, a lineup will be announced closer to the event.
#1 Iowa 19, #5 NC State 15
125: #1 Spencer Lee (IOWA) dec. #5 Jakob Camacho; 6-1 – 0-3
133: #3 Austin DeSanto (IOWA) major dec. #17 Kai Orine; 16-7 – 0-7
141: #2 Jaydin Eierman (IOWA) dec. #16 Ryan Jack; 7-6 – 0-10
149: #3 Tariq Wilson (NCSU) dec. Coby Siebrecht; 7-3 – 3-10
157: #23 Ed Scott (NCSU) WBF #8 Kaleb Young; 1:10 – 9-10
165: #1 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) dec. Donald Cates; 7-2 – 9-13
174: #5 Hayden Hidlay (NCSU) dec. Nelson Brands; 4-2 – 12-13
184: #3 Trent Hidlay (NCSU) dec. Abe Assad; 6-0 – 15-13
197: #7 Jacob Warner (IOWA) dec. #15 Isaac Trumble; 3-2 – 15-16
285: #6 Tony Cassioppi (IOWA) dec. Tyrie Houghton; 6-2 – 15-19