PITTSBURGH — For the second year in a row, how extensively the Pittsburgh Steelers address the quarterback position in free agency will depend on Mitch Trubisky.
When they were tasked with replacing Ben Roethlisberger last March, the Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year contract on the first day of free agency, and he was given the first chance to be the team’s starter practically from the moment his signature dried on the $14.285 million deal.
This year, with first-round pick Kenny Pickett entrenched as the starter after replacing Trubisky midway through the fourth game of the 2022 season, the Steelers must determine whether the veteran quarterback’s contract is worth keeping on the books.
Trubisky is due an $8 million base salary in 2023, and the final year of his deal will count $10.625 million against the salary cap.
Team president Art Rooney II has said the Steelers can afford to keep Trubisky on the roster and, just last week, general manager Omar Khan also endorsed Trubisky staying around as Pickett’s backup.
“We think Mitch has been great,” Khan said at the NFL Combine. “He’s been great to be around, and I look forward to having him around here for a long time — not just this year, but for a long time.”
That proclamation could indicate a willingness on the Steelers’ part to extend Trubisky’s contract and lessen his cap hit for 2023. It remains to be seen whether Trubisky feels the same way or wants to spend a second season with the Steelers after the way he lost his starting job a month into last season.
If Trubisky stays, the Steelers would be in the market for a veteran No. 3 quarterback if they can’t retain Mason Rudolph, who will be an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year kicks in at 4 p.m. March 15. Minus Trubisky, the Steelers would be looking for potentially two quarterbacks to sign in free agency.
Quarterbacks preparing to hit free agency who provide experience and could be signed for less than Trubisky’s deal include Case Keenum (he averaged $6 million on his recent three-year deal), Teddy Bridgewater ($6.5 million with Miami) and Jacoby Brissett ($4.65 million with Cleveland).
Although Rudolph was not happy with his role in the quarterback competition last year and his descent to the No. 3 spot, Khan is keeping the door open for a potential return by the former third-round draft pick.
“We had a good conversation with Mason,” Khan said. “The option, the door, is still open.”
If the Steelers want to bring in a quarterback familiar with coach Mike Tomlin and the offensive system, they could entice Joshua Dobbs to return for a third stint with the organization. Dobbs saw his most extensive NFL action late last season at age 27 when he started two games for the Tennessee Titans shortly after being signed off Detroit’s practice squad.
In his second go-round with the Steelers, Dobbs was in training camp with them in 2021 — Matt Canada’s first season as offensive coordinator — until he was injured in the preseason finale and spent the entire year on injured reserve.