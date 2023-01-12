Democratic Gov.-elect Josh’s Shapiro’s first Cabinet nomination goes well beyond the question of competent administration. It’s a profound statement of principle.
Shapiro nominated Republican Al Schmidt, Philadelphia’s former elections commissioner, to be state secretary of state. That position carries a broad portfolio, from overseeing professional licensure to regulating mixed martial arts. Its highest-profile and most important task is election administration.
Schmidt uniquely is suited to the task. He stood tall during the 2020 election against extraordinary pressure from President Donald Trump and his acolytes, faithfully carrying out the Philadelphia election count, steadfastly rejecting bogus fraud claims, and enduring cascades of threats.
As Shapiro put it: “Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights, and standing up to extremism — even in the face of grave threats. ... (he was) an integral part of the effort to protect our democracy and stop Pennsylvanians’ votes from being thrown out.”
Last Friday, the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on Congress, Schmidt was at the White House to receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden, in recognition of his work to protect Philadelphians’ votes.
It’s hard to imagine someone better suited to ensure the integrity of Pennsylvania’s elections.
And, as the former elections commissioner for the state’s largest electoral jurisdiction, Schmidt also is an expert in the electoral process.
In office, Schmidt told Spotlight PA, he will strive to improve the voter registration process and to convince the Legislature to allow processing of mailed ballots prior to, rather than on Election Day, to ensure that all votes are counted on Election Day.
And, he said, he will strive to support local election officials — who have been resigning in large numbers because of undue and unfair pressure — and to counter widespread election misinformation and disinformation designed to undermine the process and sow doubt in election integrity.
It’s a consistent theme for him. “I think people should be mindful that there are bad actors who are lying to them,” he told CNN following the 2020 election.
The state Senate should join Shapiro in setting the right tone about the state’s election integrity, by quickly confirming Schmidt as secretary of state.
— Scranton Times-Tribune