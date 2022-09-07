KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials said last week that a project to replace the computerized security door system at the county jail is a perfect example of how extra effort and the bidding process can save big money.
At their meeting on Sept. 1, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved a contract with Clark Computer Service in the amount of $813,745 for the jail project, which also includes a security camera system.
Clark submitted the low bid for the work, which was first estimated to cost around $1.4 million.
Officials noted that the project will be paid for out of the jail’s inmate relief fund, which Fabian said the jail administration has used well over the years to fund projects without the need of taxpayer money.
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners acknowledged an agreement with Renwick Brothers Mechanical Contractors for a $1,799,000 upgrade to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the courthouse and annex.
The work will be paid for from the county’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved an agreement with Teamsters Local Union No. 538, related to an arbitration award in March that covers a four-year contract from 2021 to 2024.
The agreement provides for 1.8 percent pay increases in 2021, 3.3 percent in 2022, and for 2023 and 2024, the pay increases are tied to the Consumer Price Index.
• Approval was given for an ordinance that amends the county’s tax collection rules. The change allows the county to waive the 10 percent penalty fee for the new owner of a property if the tax bill was sent to the previous owner of the property instead.
• County elections director James Webb noted that Oct. 24 is the final day to register to vote or make registration changes prior to the Nov. 8 general election; and Nov. 1 is the last day to request an absentee ballot.
• Noting that the amount of garbage being left at the county’s recycling center has declined, the commissioners approved a new contract with Vogel Disposal Services that will save the county $2,500 per year by going from two dumpsters to one at the Rayburn Township site.
• The following were reappointed to three-year terms on the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board: Larry Bannie of the Department of Labor and Industry; Gail Steck of the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation; Philip Tack of Quality Life Services; and Wesley Kuchta of Lenape Technical School.
• Sue Stiver of Worthville was named to the county’s Children, Youth and Family Services Advisory Committee.