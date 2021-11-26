Editor’s note: The Hunting and Faith column will publish several times during the Pennsylvania firearms deer season.
The painting depicts the moment when Saint Hubert gazed at the cross of Jesus between the antlers of a stag. This was the conversion moment when Hubert heard a voice say, “turn to God and lead a holy life or you will go to hell.”
His life had been one of nobility. He had honored military rank and was heir to the throne.
Hubert was the eldest son of the Duke of Aquitaine which is a region in France. He was born into nobility in the 7th century and was given the best education and military training. He was a superior archer and became addicted to what the French call la chasse (the chase or the hunt).
Hubert quickly experienced both the joys and hardships of life. In his mid twenties, he married and shortly thereafter they had their first son. Sadly, his wife died after giving childbirth. Hubert, who had already disengaged from the Catholic faith, retreated to the woods for la chasse (the hunt) to avoid his grief and pains.
Hubert went out to hunt on the morning of Good Friday. While the Church was mourning the death of Jesus by crucifixion, Hubert was confronted with the cross.
A voice told him to “go to Bishop Lambert.” Shortly after, Hubert renounced his titles of nobility, military rank, and the heir to the throne (which he gave to his little brother). He also placed the care of his infant son to his brother. He then gave the vast multitude of wealth he had to the poor.
The bishop guided Hubert and he decided to study for the priesthood. Hubert was then sent to the remote forests and hills of Ardennes which is in Belgium. Hubert shot archery with the natives and used this common interest as a means to build friendship and present the truth of Christianity. He became known as the “Apostle to the Ardennes.”
Shortly after, Hubert was named the first Bishop of Liege, Belgium.
Legend tells us that St. Hubert had a gift of healing and cured many people from rabies.
In Belgium there is even a town called St. Hubert, near the Ardennes forest. This town is believed to be the place where Hubert saw the cross between the antlers of the stag.
Fast fact, the German drink Jagermeister depicts the vision of St. Hubert of the cross between the antlers of the stag. The German word “Jagermeister” means “Master Hunter.”
Hubert’s feast day is November 3rd which marks the formal opening of the hunting season in Europe. This feast day draws thousands to celebrate the saint by having a hunter’s mass. There are also several military orders named after him. The International Order of St. Hubert was founded in 1695 which preserves ethical hunting practices and the improvement of wildlife habitats.
The great irony of the story of Saint Hubert is that God was hunting for his soul. Despite Hubert’s worldliness and addiction, the Lord patiently guided him.
I encourage hunting camps to cut out this picture of St. Hubert and hang it on the wall. Ask for the intercession of St. Hubert this deer season and enjoy la chasse (the hunt)!
