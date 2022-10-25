Ink on paper is said to be used as the spark of truth that ignites all revolutions.
Sometimes the truth is delivered by blunt force trauma — like when you go into a turn one mph too fast and find out that the guardrails move little while your car grinds into oblivion. Sometimes the truth is much more subtle, like when your wife gives you the fabled “look” while she checks your forehead to see if you need stitches along with a quick trip to the ER.
Yet, sometimes the truth is best delivered in a series of questions, and that is why I wish to know the following:
Why does the Chinese owned company Tik Tok use two completely different algorithms? One that searches for clean, wholesome content filled with exceptional practices, methods and techniques for the children in China, while using a completely different algorithm for the USA children that immediately leads them to foul content, unsafe habits and disgusting videos.
Why is it important to be 18 years old to vote, 21 years old to drink, but you can declare your gender identity while a toddler? With lifelong repercussions that can destroy forever the chance of having any type of normalized outcome.
Why must Justice be blind, unless being used for political retribution?
Why is it OK for elected officials to flagrantly lie with zero accountability?
Why is Special Prosecutor Durham taking forever to finalize his efforts? And, even more importantly, why did he bring onboard a prosecutor who is famous for tearing to shreds international crime syndicates by using RICO charges?
Why is the MSM overwhelmingly controlled by Black Rock, and hardly a sole on the planet will even broach the subject in public?
Why is the USA continuously attacked by the likes of devout Marxists who chair and control the WEF, WHO, UNICEF, UN, IMF (and on and on)?
Why are we using voting machines that can be so easily hacked that a freshman computer science major could take them over and change the outcome of any election at any time?
Why am I so annoyed by American politics that I can barely stand to even think about the subject on most days? Is that by specific design, and by means of advanced artificial intelligence algorithms that have taken industrialized propaganda to heights never before imagined?
And, my very favorite why: Why is it always the exact same creepy people who demand to tell us how to live while they fly around in private jets with more crew than passengers?
The truth seeks answers to these questions, and many more absurdities too vast to list. Yet, the truth is just like gravity, it will never be denied. Fortunately, and as a forewarning to all who wish to do us harm, the truth will eventually set ablaze every palace of deceit, along with the tyrants holed up within.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
New Bethlehem