Colin Selby’s first major league pitch was a curveball “that didn’t do anything,” coming in so high and tight on Ronald Acuna Jr. that the Atlanta Braves star dropped to the dirt to avoid being hit.
Asked if it was his way of announcing his presence with authority, the rookie right-handed reliever with the bushy beard simply shrugged.
“Yeah,” Selby said, “I guess.”
If Selby was distracted by inheriting Michael Harris II at second base in his major league debut Wednesday night, facing Acuna got his attention.
Once Selby threw his next pitch, a 96.6-mph sinker that got Acuna swinging for a strike, it became a “normal outing.”
After singles by Acuna and Ozzie Albies, Selby struck out Austin Riley, intentionally walked Matt Olson and got Sean Murphy to ground out to first to end the top of the sixth inning. In the seventh, Selby got Marcell Ozuna looking at a called third strike on a curveball inside and Eddie Rosario swinging at a curveball in the dirt before Orlando Arcia lined out to center.
“Coming out of the gate from the bullpen, I definitely felt the energy. I felt a little bit of butterflies in my stomach,” Selby said. “But then once I got out there and threw the first strike to Acuna, I was fine. ... Everything kind of just went out the window at the point. It was just back to the game that I’ve been playing.”
The 25-year-old Selby, a 2018 16th-round draft pick from Randolph-Macon College, became only the third player to play in the majors from the Division III school in Ashland, Va.: Outfielder Frank Walker (1917-25) and pitcher Paul Gilliford (1967). Syd Thrift, the Pirates’ general manager from 1985-88, also is a Randolph-Macon graduate.
Not that Selby, a native of Chesapeake, Va., had much of a choice.
“I was actually kind of a stubborn kid going into it. Wanted the same thing that pretty much every other kid wanted, to go to a big SEC or ACC school,” Selby said. “And then once the high-school period started coming to an end and realizing I wasn’t really getting the calls that I wanted to, started reaching out to some of the D-III teams that reached out to me that I kind of just ignored in the past. And, thankfully, they stuck with me and ended up going there and wouldn’t change it.”
Selby spent his first two seasons in the Pirates’ minor league system as a starter before undergoing Tommy John surgery and moving to the bullpen in 2021.
“Before TJ, leading up to it my arm was bothering me really bad and I wouldn’t be able to throw a ball on a line for the first four days between starts. It was just start to start, figuring it out. The one day it just finally went,” Selby said in February. “Ever since I got TJ, my arm has been able to recover a lot faster. Who knows? Looking back on it now, I’m thinking there’s no way I could’ve been a starter. Since then I’ve been money.”
Selby posted a 2.20 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 32 2/3 innings, averaging 11.3 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings, last season at Double-A Altoona and was ranked the Pirates’ No. 27 prospect by Baseball America.